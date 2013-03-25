KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, Southeast Asia's fifth-largest lender by assets, said
it had received approval from Malaysia's central bank for a
dividend reinvestment scheme (DRS) aimed at strengthening its
capital position.
The scheme will provide shareholders the option of
reinvesting their cash dividends into new shares.
It will allow CIMB to conserve capital while maintaining its
dividend payout of 40 to 60 percent of its earnings and as it
looks to implement cost controls after having spent $3.7 billion
on expansion. <ID:nL4N0B42SV>
"The proposed DRS provides an alternative for the company to
balance the demand of its investors and its capital objective,"
CIMB said on Jan. 18 when it proposed the plan.
Bank Negara Malaysia approved the scheme in a letter dated
March 25, the bank said on Monday.
Other banks such as Malayan Banking Bhd, RHB
Capital Bhd and Affin Holdings Bhd have
mandates to offer similar schemes.
