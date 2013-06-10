KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Southeast Asia's fifth-largest bank, has received approval from Malaysia's bourse for its dual listing of up to 100 million new shares in Thailand, the company said on Monday.

Approval from Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd is conditional on CIMB getting the green light from Malaysia's Securities Commission, the stock exchange of Thailand and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand, the company said.

The company expects the exercise to complete by year-end, chief executive officer Nazir Razak told reporters in April . (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Patrick Graham)