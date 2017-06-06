New token sale for blockchain-based currency EOS to launch on Monday
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.
KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 Malaysia's second-biggest lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, on Tuesday said it will sell a 50 percent stake in its international brokerage business to China Galaxy Securities for S$167 million ($120.99 million).
CIMB had said in October last year that it was in talks with China Galaxy to set up a 50-50 brokerage joint venture.
CIMB Securities International Pte Ltd, in which China Galaxy is taking the stake, is the Malaysian bank's cash equities business comprising institutional and retail brokerage, equities research and associated securities businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, South Korea, U.K. and the United States.
The banks are also in talks about CIMB's stockbroking business in Malaysia, it said, though no details were disclosed on the structure of a possible deal.
The joint venture is "poised to further capitalise on China-outbound M&As, China-ASEAN cross-border investments and infrastructure funding," CIMB said.
The parties will work towards obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals with a target to complete by the fourth quarter. ($1 = 1.3803 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.