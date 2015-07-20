BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 Malaysia's CIMB Group has appointed two new directors, Mohd Nasir Ahmad and Lee Kok Kwan, effective immediately, the bank announced on Monday.
"Mohd Nasir Ahmad and Lee have played pivotal roles in governance and advisory and have deep experience in finance," said Zafrul Aziz, chief executive of CIMB Group.
Lee was adviser to the chief executive prior to the appointment. The bank said that with the new role Lee would effectively relinquish all executive positions he holds within the group.
Mohd Nasir currently holds various key positions in private and government-linked companies with a specialisation in conventional finance and accounting. (Reporting by Trinna Leong; Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.