KUALA LUMPUR Nov 18 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia's second-largest bank, announced on Tuesday a 16 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, mainly dragged by higher loan impairments at its Indonesia operations.

Net profit for the July-September period dropped to 890 million ringgit ($265.35 million) from 1.06 billion ringgit for the same quarter a year earlier, it said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 3.3540 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Muralikumar Anantharaman)