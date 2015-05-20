KUALA LUMPUR May 20 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia's second-largest bank by assets, reported on Wednesday a 45.6 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, dragged by higher corporate loan provisions in Indonesia.

Net profit for the January-March period fell to 580.12 million ringgit ($160.59 million) from 1.07 billion ringgit in the same quarter a year earlier, CIMB said in a stock exchange filing.

For the filing, please click: bit.ly/1PwuaHg ($1 = 3.6125 ringgit) (Additional Reporting by Tripti Kalro in Bengaluru and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah at Kuala Lumpur; Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)