* Expects consumer spending in Malaysia to moderate
* Indonesia remains a challenge in 2015
* CIMB shares lost 18.6 pct over past one year
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 Malaysia's CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd, Southeast Asia's fifth-biggest bank,
forecast more pain in its biggest markets due to a slowing
economy after reporting a 45.6 percent drop in first-quarter net
profit.
CIMB, Malaysia's second largest bank by assets, is
navigating through slowing economic growth and depreciating
currencies in the region this year after having aggressively
expanded its presence in Southeast Asia over the past decade.
It has embarked on a cost-cutting exercise this year, which
is expected to increase its expenses in the short term.
The bank said in a statement on Wednesday that consumer
spending in Malaysia was expected to moderate while operations
in neighbouring Indonesia remain challenged by near-term
asset-quality concerns.
Its net profit for January-March fell to 580.12 million
ringgit ($160.59 million) from 1.07 billion ringgit in the same
quarter a year earlier, dragged by higher corporate loan
provisions in Indonesia, CIMB said.
Revenue rose 4 percent to 3.68 billion ringgit in the
quarter from 3.54 billion a year ago.
The bank announced in May it is offering a voluntary option
of leaving to its employees in Malaysia and Indonesia, in a bid
to improve its operating cost structure and raise efficiency. It
has already cut 150 jobs company-wide and said in March that it
planned to optimise costs further.
Larger rival Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is
expected to announce its first-quarter results on May 28.
Shares of CIMB closed 0.2 percent higher, prior to the
earnings announcement. They have dropped 18.6 over the past
year, underperforming Maybank and the benchmark stock index
, which declined 6.4 percent and 4.1 percent,
respectively.
For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1PwuaHg
($1 = 3.6125 ringgit)
(Additional Reporting by Tripti Kalro in Bengaluru and
Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah at Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)