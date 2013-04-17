BRIEF-NZX Ltd says board appoints Mark Peterson as CEO
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Southeast Asia's fifth-largest bank, expectes its dual listing in Thailand by the fourth quarter of this year, said chief executive officer Nazir Razak.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.