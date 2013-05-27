BRIEF-Fuji Latex to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 212,000 shares of its stock at the price of 254 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 1
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 Malaysian Airline System Bhd Q1 May 29 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 31
SHANGHAI, May 31 A man has been arrested and two are missing in China after conducting an investigation into a Chinese company making Ivanka Trump-branded shoes, China Labor Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, said on Wednesday.