BRIEF-Hisense Kelon's 2016 net profit up 87.4 pct y/y
March 29 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 31
March 29 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it swings to net loss of 409.1 million yuan ($59.37 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 26.3 million yuan year ago
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment