Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 24-28
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 17-21
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 Mar-10-14
Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 20
British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 24-28
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 13
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 25
DiGi.com Bhd Q4 Feb 6
Felda Global Ventures Q4 TBD
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 25-28
Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 25-28
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 19-24
Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 19-24
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 27
IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 18-21
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 17-21
Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 18-21
Malaysian Airline System Q4 Feb 25-28
Bhd
Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 24-28
Petronas Chemicals Group Q4 Feb 21-25
Bhd
PPB Group Bhd Q4 TBD
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 6
Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 18-21
Public Bank Bhd Q4 Feb 3-7
RHB Capital Bhd Q4 Feb 24-28
Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 28
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q1 Jan 23
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 24-28
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 TBD
UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 26
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q3 TBD
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 TBD
YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 18-21