Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 24-28 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 17-21 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 Mar-10-14 Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 20 British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 24-28 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 13 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 25 DiGi.com Bhd Q4 Feb 6 Felda Global Ventures Q4 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 25-28 Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 25-28 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 19-24 Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 19-24 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 27 IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 24 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 17-21 Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 27 Malaysian Airline System Q4 Feb 25-28 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 11 Petronas Chemicals Group Q4 Feb 10 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q4 TBD Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 6 Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 10 Public Bank Bhd Q4 Feb 7 RHB Capital Bhd Q4 Feb 24-28 Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 28 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q1 Jan 23 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 24-28 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 Feb 25 UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 26 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q3 TBD Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 18-21