Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 26
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 17
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 Mar 10-14
Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 20
British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 19
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 13
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 25
DiGi.com Bhd Q4 Feb 6
Felda Global Ventures Q4 TBD
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 26-28
Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 26-28
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 25
Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 25
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 27
IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 25
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 19
Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 27
Malaysian Airline System Q4 Feb 18
Bhd
Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 11
Petronas Chemicals Group Q4 Feb 10
Bhd
PPB Group Bhd Q4 TBD
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 6
Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 10
Public Bank Bhd Q4 Feb 7
RHB Capital Bhd Q4 Feb 24
Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 28
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q1 Jan 23
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 26-28
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 Feb 25
UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 26
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q3 TBD
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 TBD
YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 20