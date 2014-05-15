Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 20
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 13-16
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 Jun 9-13
Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 27
British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 24
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q1 May 9
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 22
DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 25
Felda Global Ventures Q1 TBD
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 27-30
Genting Bhd Q1 May 27-30
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 13-16
Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 13-16
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 TBD
IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 19-23
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q2 May 19-23
Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 29
Malaysian Airline System Q1 May 15
Bhd
Maxis Bhd Q1 May 7
Petronas Chemicals Group Q1 May 8
Bhd
PPB Group Bhd Q1 May 14-19
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 6
Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 7
Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 21
RHB Capital Bhd Q1 May 26-30
Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 29
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 24
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 28
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 TBD
UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 19-23
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q4 TBD
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 TBD
YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 TBD