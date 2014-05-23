Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 20 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 20 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 Jun 9-13 Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 27 British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 24 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q1 May 9 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 22 DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 25 Felda Global Ventures Q1 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 27-30 Genting Bhd Q1 May 27-30 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 21 Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 21 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 May 29 IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 22 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q2 May 21 Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 29 Malaysian Airline System Q1 May 15 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q1 May 7 Petronas Chemicals Group Q1 May 8 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q1 May 21 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 6 Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 7 Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 21 RHB Capital Bhd Q1 May 26-30 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 29 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 24 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 28 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 May 23 UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 23 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q4 TBD Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 May 14 YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 May 20