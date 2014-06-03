Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 20
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 20
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 Jun 9-13
Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 27
British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 24
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q1 May 9
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 22
DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 25
Felda Global Ventures Q1 TBD
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 29
Genting Bhd Q1 May 29
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 21
Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 21
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 May 29
IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 22
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q2 May 21
Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 29
Malaysian Airline System Q1 May 15
Bhd
Maxis Bhd Q1 May 7
Petronas Chemicals Group Q1 May 8
Bhd
PPB Group Bhd Q1 May 21
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 6
Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 7
Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 21
RHB Capital Bhd Q1 May 26
Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 29
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 24
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 28
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 May 23
UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 23
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q4 TBD
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 May 14
YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 May 20