Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q2 Aug 20
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q1 Aug 22
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q2 Sept 15-19
Axiata Group Bhd Q2 Aug 27
British American Tobacco Q2 July 22
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q2 Aug 6
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 29
DiGi.com Bhd Q2 July 17
Felda Global Ventures Q2 Aug 25
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 28-29
Genting Bhd Q2 Aug 28-29
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q4 Aug 26
Hong Leong Financial Group Q4 Aug 26
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q2 Aug 28
IOI Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 20
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q3 Aug 20
Malayan Banking Bhd Q2 Aug 28
Malaysian Airline System Q2 Aug 28
Bhd
Maxis Bhd Q2 July 22
Petronas Chemicals Group Q2 Aug 11
Bhd
PPB Group Bhd Q2 Aug 27
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q2 Aug 7
Petronas Gas Bhd Q2 Aug 8
Public Bank Bhd Q2 July 24
RHB Capital Bhd Q2 Aug 27
Sime Darby Bhd Q4 Aug 29
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q3 July 16
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 27
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q4 Aug 25
UMW Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 27
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q1 TBD
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q2 Aug 13
YTL Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 28-29