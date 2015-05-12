Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 18-22 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 18-22 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 Jun 16-22 Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 19 British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 28 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q1 Apr 30 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 20 DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 27 Felda Global Ventures Q1 May 20-25 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 27-29 Genting Bhd Q1 May 27-29 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 19-25 Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 19-25 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 TBD IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 11-15 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q2 May 20-25 Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 28 Maxis Bhd Q1 Apr 27 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 TBD Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 May 7 PPB Group Bhd Q1 TBD Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 11 Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 12-15 Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 20 RHB Capital Bhd Q1 May 25-29 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 28 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 27 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 26-29 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 21-25 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q4 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 TBD