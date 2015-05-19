Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 28
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 19-22
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 Jun 16-22
Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 19
British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 28
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q1 Apr 30
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 20
DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 27
Felda Global Ventures Q1 May 20-25
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 27-29
Genting Bhd Q1 May 27-29
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 19-25
Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 19-25
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 TBD
IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 14
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q2 May 20-25
Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 28
Maxis Bhd Q1 Apr 27
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 Apr 22
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 May 7
PPB Group Bhd Q1 TBD
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 11
Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 12
Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 20
RHB Capital Bhd Q1 May 25-29
Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 28
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 27
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 26-29
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 May 14
UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 21-25
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q4 TBD
YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 TBD