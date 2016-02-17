BRIEF-Competition watchdog decides not to investigate JD Sports' purchase of Go Outdoors
* Cma has decided, on information currently available to it, not to refer following merger to a phase 2 investigation under provisions of enterprise act 2002
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 10-15 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 Mar 28-Apr 1 Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 17 British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 15-19 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 5 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 25 DiGi.com Bhd Q4 Feb 5 Felda Global Ventures Q4 Feb 22-26 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 24-29 Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 24-29 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 23-29 Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 23-29 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 23-29 IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 19 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 15-19 Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 25 Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 4-8 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 Feb 29 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q4 Feb 16-22 PPB Group Bhd Q4 Feb 22-26 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 10-15 Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 16-22 Public Bank Bhd Q4 Jan 29-Feb 3 RHB Capital Bhd Q4 Feb 25-29 Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 24 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q1 Jan 28 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 24-29 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 Feb 25 UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 24-29 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q4 Mar 15-30 YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 18-23 AirAsia X Bhd Q4 Feb 24
LONDON, May 18 Britain's Burberry reported a 21 percent underlying drop in pretax profit to 462 million pounds, dragged down by weak wholesale demand in the United States, and showing the challenge facing Marco Gobbetti when he becomes CEO in July.