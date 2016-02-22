Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email: praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com
(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 25
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 10-15
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 Mar 28-Apr 1
Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 17
British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 15-19
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 5
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 25
DiGi.com Bhd Q4 Feb 5
Felda Global Ventures Q4 Feb 22-26
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 24-29
Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 24-29
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 23-29
Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 23-29
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 23-29
IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 19
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 15-19
Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 25
Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 4-8
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 Feb 29
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q4 Feb 16-22
PPB Group Bhd Q4 Feb 22-26
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 10-15
Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 16-22
Public Bank Bhd Q4 Jan 29-Feb 3
RHB Capital Bhd Q4 Feb 25-29
Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 24
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q1 Jan 28
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 24-29
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 Feb 25
UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 24-29
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q4 Mar 15-30
YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 18-23
AirAsia X Bhd Q4 Feb 24