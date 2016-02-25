LIVESTOCK-Cattle hit 2-week high on cash discount, bear-spreading

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 22 U.S. live cattle futures extended gains to a nearly two-week high on Monday, lifted by bear-spreading and futures' discount to trades in the cash steer market, traders said. Feeder cattle futures jumped 2 percent and lean hog futures hovered near three-month highs while wholesale beef and pork prices climbed ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday on May 29, the unofficial start of summer outdoor grilling season.