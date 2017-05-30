Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD",
which means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 30
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 Jun 14
Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 25
British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 20
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q1 May 4
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 24
DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 28
Felda Global Ventures Q1 May 31
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 29
Genting Bhd Q1 May 29
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 29
Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 29
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 May 19
IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 16
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 May 22
Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 25
Maxis Bhd Q1 Apr 27
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 TBD
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 May 15
PPB Group Bhd Q1 May 25
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 19
Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 16
Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 20
RHB Bank Bhd Q1 May 23
Sime Darby Bhd Q1 May 31
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 27
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 23
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 May 23
UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 23
Sapura Energy Bhd Q3 TBD
YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 May 25
AirAsia X Bhd Q1 May 23