UPDATE 1-S.Korea President Moon asks lawmakers for swift approval of extra budget
* President Moon urges parliament to swiftly approve extra budget
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Maybank MBBM.KL Q2 Feb 23 CIMB CIMB.KL Q4 Feb 20 - 29 (T) Sime Darby SIME.KL Q2 TBD Maxis MXSC.KL Q4 TBD Genting GENT.KL Q4 Feb 20-24 (T) Axiata AXIA.KL Q4 Feb 23 MAS MASM.KL Q3 Feb 20-24 (T) Petronas Chemicals PCGB.KL Q3 Feb 20-29 (T) MISC MISC.KL Q4 Feb 20-29 (T) Bumi Armada BUAB.KL Feb 13-24 (T)
* President Moon urges parliament to swiftly approve extra budget
By Shashwat Pradhan June 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could give hints on the pace of further rate tightening in the months to come and next year. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, investors will be focussing on whether the central bank thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand further rate hikes through 2017 and how