BRIEF-China Pioneer Pharma Holdings updates on possible sale of Pioneer Pharma's stake in co
* Gives update on talks between Pioneer Pharma (Bvi) Co & third parties on possible sale of Pioneer Pharma's stake in co
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 22 Bumi Armada Bhd Q1 TBD CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 TBD Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 Malayan Banking Bhd Q3 May 28-31(T) Malaysian Airline System Bhd Q1 May 22 Maxis Bhd Q1 May 28-31 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q4 May 23 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 30
June 8 Folgers coffee maker J.M. Smucker Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by cost-cutting, and said it would slash $100 million more in annual costs.