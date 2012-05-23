LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures firm, hogs mixed on technical trading
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, June 7 U.S. live cattle futures rose on Wednesday in a rebound from losses in the previous session while some lean hog contracts weakened following recent gains in technically driven consolidation trade, traders and analysts said. Rising wholesale beef prices buoyed cattle futures as retailers bought to stock meat coolers ahead of the Father's Day holiday this month and the U.S. Independence Day holiday next month, both popular