BRIEF-New Hope Liuhe to issue commercial paper worth up to 3 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue commercial paper worth up to 3 billion yuan ($441.31 million)
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Bumi Armada Bhd Q1 TBD Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 Maxis Bhd Q1 May 28-31 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 After May 23 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 30
* Says it sold 9,607 vehicles in Jan-May, down from 16,761 a year earlier