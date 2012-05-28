BRIEF-Luyan Pharma's shareholder and parties acting in concert cut stake between Feb 23-June 6
* Says shareholder and parties acting in concert cut 2.82 percent stake in the company between Feb 23-June 6
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Bumi Armada Bhd Q1 May 28 Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 Maxis Bhd Q1 May 28-31 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 May 28-31 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 30
* Says shareholder and parties acting in concert cut 2.82 percent stake in the company between Feb 23-June 6
HARARE, June 8 Zimbabwe's domestic debt rose 40 percent to $4 billion during the year to March while the budget deficit was $230 million in the first quarter of this year, the national treasury said in a report on Thursday.