BRIEF-Encorp Bhd says trading in company's shares has been halted
* Trading in company's shares has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 9 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 Maxis Bhd Q1 May 28-31 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 30
* Trading in company's shares has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 9 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit further acquired aggregate of 2.4 million Cloud Live shares since May 29; acquisition for RMB10 million Source text for Eikon: