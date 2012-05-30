Cargill to invest up to $500 mln in Colombia food production
BOGOTA, June 8 Food producer Cargill Inc will invest between $300 million and $500 million in Colombia during the next five years, a company executive said on Thursday.
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 Maxis Bhd Q1 May 30-31 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 30
BOGOTA, June 8 Food producer Cargill Inc will invest between $300 million and $500 million in Colombia during the next five years, a company executive said on Thursday.
BRASILIA, June 8 The majority of judges on Brazil's top electoral court argued on Thursday to exclude testimony by construction executives on illegal campaign funding, suggesting they could throw out a case that has threatened to force President Michel Temer from office.