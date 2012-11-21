Philippines' Duterte says Islamic State not behind casino attack
MANILA, June 3 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Islamic State militants were not behind the deadly attack at a casino in the capital Manila on Friday.
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q3 Nov 21 Bumi Armada Bhd Q3 Nov 26-30 (T) Genting Bhd Q3 Nov 29 IHH Healthcare Bhd Q3 Nov 28 Malaysian Airline System Bhd Q3 Nov 27 Maxis Bhd Q3 Nov 26-30 (T) Sime Darby Bhd Q1 Nov 27
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.