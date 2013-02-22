BRIEF-Comefly Outdoor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 8
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 26 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 25-28 (T) Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 28 IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 26 Malaysian Airline System Q4 Feb 28 Bhd Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 27
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 1 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday: