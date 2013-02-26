BRIEF-Story-I Ltd enters into contract to supply Go-Jek with electronic devices
* Entered into a one year contract to supply Go-Jek with electronic devices including ipads, macbooks and thinkpads
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 26 Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 21 Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 28 IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 26 Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 21 Malaysian Airline System Bhd Q4 Feb 28 Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 27
BUENOS AIRES, May 31 Argentine soy exporter Renova received a $410 million loan to build a new grains port and boost capacity at its 20,000-tonne-per-day processing plant by 50 percent, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said in a statement on Wednesday.