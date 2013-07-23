BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q2 Aug 26-30 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q1 Aug 13-16 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q2 TBD Axiata Group Bhd Q2 Aug 30 British American Tobacco Q2 July 25 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q2 Aug 13-16 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 12-16 DiGi.com Bhd Q2 July 19 Felda Global Ventures Q2 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 26-30 Genting Bhd Q2 Aug 26-30 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q4 Aug 26-30 Hong Leong Financial Group Q4 Aug 26-30 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q2 Aug 27 IOI Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 23-27 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q3 Aug 26-30 Malayan Banking Bhd Q2 Aug 22 Malaysian Airline System Q2 Aug 6 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q2 Aug 5 Petronas Chemicals Group Q2 Aug 26 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q2 Aug 26-30 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q2 Aug 12-16 Petronas Gas Bhd Q2 Aug 12-16 Public Bank Bhd Q2 July 23 RHB Capital Bhd Q2 Aug 23-27 Sime Darby Bhd Q4 Aug 30 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q3 July 18 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 29 UEM Sunrise Bhd Q2 July 24-31 UMW Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 28 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q1 June 28 YTL Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 12-16
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.