Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q2 Aug 26-30 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q1 Aug 13-16 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q2 TBD Axiata Group Bhd Q2 Aug 30 British American Tobacco Q2 July 25 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q2 Aug 13-16 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 12-16 DiGi.com Bhd Q2 July 19 Felda Global Ventures Q2 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 26-30 Genting Bhd Q2 Aug 26-30 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q4 Aug 26-30 Hong Leong Financial Group Q4 Aug 26-30 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q2 Aug 27 IOI Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 23-27 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q3 Aug 26-30 Malayan Banking Bhd Q2 Aug 22 Malaysian Airline System Q2 Aug 26 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q2 Aug 5 Petronas Chemicals Group Q2 Aug 26 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q2 Aug 26-30 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q2 Aug 12-16 Petronas Gas Bhd Q2 Aug 12-16 Public Bank Bhd Q2 July 23 RHB Capital Bhd Q2 Aug 23-27 Sime Darby Bhd Q4 Aug 30 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q3 July 18 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 29 UEM Sunrise Bhd Q2 July 24-31 UMW Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 28 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q1 June 28 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q2 Aug 26 YTL Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 12-16