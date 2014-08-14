Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q2 Aug 20 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q1 Aug 13-18 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q2 Sept 8-12 Axiata Group Bhd Q2 Aug 27 British American Tobacco Q2 July 22 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q2 Aug 6 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 25 DiGi.com Bhd Q2 July 17 Felda Global Ventures Q2 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 26-29 Genting Bhd Q2 Aug 26-29 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q4 Aug 26-29 Hong Leong Financial Group Q4 Aug 26-29 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q2 Aug 28 IOI Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 18-22 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q3 Aug 18-22 Malayan Banking Bhd Q2 Aug 28 Malaysian Airline System Q2 Aug 20 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q2 July 22 Petronas Chemicals Group Q2 Aug 11 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q2 Aug 18-22 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q2 Aug 18-22 Petronas Gas Bhd Q2 Aug 19-22 Public Bank Bhd Q2 July 24 RHB Capital Bhd Q2 Aug 27-29 Sime Darby Bhd Q4 Aug 29 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q3 July 16 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 26-29 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q4 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 25-29 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q1 TBD Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q2 Aug 13 YTL Corporation Bhd Q4 TBD