Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q3 Nov 19 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q2 Nov 12-17 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q3 Dec 8-12 Axiata Group Bhd Q3 Nov 24 British American Tobacco Q3 Oct 16 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q3 Nov 5-10 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 17-21 DiGi.com Bhd Q3 Oct 20 Felda Global Ventures Q3 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 26-28 Genting Bhd Q3 Nov 26-28 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q1 Nov 24-28 Hong Leong Financial Group Q1 Nov 24-28 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q3 TBD IOI Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 17-21 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q4 Nov 16-24 Malayan Banking Bhd Q3 Nov 27 Malaysian Airline System Q3 Nov 18 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q3 Nov 10-14 Petronas Chemicals Group Q3 Nov 5-10 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q3 TBD Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q3 Oct 31-Nov 3 Petronas Gas Bhd Q3 Nov 4-6 Public Bank Bhd Q3 Oct 23 RHB Capital Bhd Q3 Nov 27-28 Sime Darby Bhd Q1 Nov 28 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q4 Oct 31 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q2 Nov 26-28 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q1 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 19-24 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q2 TBD Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q3 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q1 TBD