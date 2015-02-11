Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 26
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 16-20
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 March 30
Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 25
British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 17-23
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 6
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 23-27
DiGi.com Bhd Q4 Feb 9
Felda Global Ventures Q4 Feb 23-27
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 25-27
Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 25-27
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 23-27
Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 23-27
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 TBD
IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 23-27
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 17-23
Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 26
Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 6
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 TBD
Petronas Chemicals Group Q4 Feb 11-13
Bhd
PPB Group Bhd Q4 TBD
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 12
Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 11-13
Public Bank Bhd Q4 Feb 5
RHB Capital Bhd Q4 Feb 23-27
Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 26
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q1 Jan 22
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 25-27
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 Feb 23-27
UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 24-27
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q3 TBD
YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 TBD