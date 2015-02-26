Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 26
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 12
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 March 30
Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 25
British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 16
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 6
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 27
DiGi.com Bhd Q4 Feb 9
Felda Global Ventures Q4 Feb 24
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 26-27
Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 26-27
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 25
Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 25
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 26
IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 13
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 16
Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 26
Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 6
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 Feb 27
Petronas Chemicals Group Q4 Feb 18
Bhd
PPB Group Bhd Q4 Feb 26-27
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 12
Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 17
Public Bank Bhd Q4 Feb 5
RHB Capital Bhd Q4 Feb 26-27
Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 26
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q1 Jan 22
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 26-27
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 Feb 13
UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 26-27
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q3 TBD
YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 12