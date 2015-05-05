Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 18-22
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 18-22
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 Jun 16-22
Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 19
British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 28
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q1 Apr 30
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 20-25
DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 27
Felda Global Ventures Q1 May 20-25
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 27-29
Genting Bhd Q1 May 27-29
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 19-25
Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 19-25
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 TBD
IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 11-15
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q2 May 20-25
Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 28
Maxis Bhd Q1 Apr 27
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 TBD
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 May 6-11
PPB Group Bhd Q1 TBD
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 5-11
Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 12-15
Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 20
RHB Capital Bhd Q1 May 25-29
Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 28
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 27
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 26-29
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 TBD
UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 21-25
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q4 TBD
YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 TBD