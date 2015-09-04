Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q2 Aug 20
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q1 Aug 19
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q2 Sept 17-21
Axiata Group Bhd Q2 Aug 20
British American Tobacco Q2 Jul 28
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q2 Aug 4
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 28
DiGi.com Bhd Q2 Jul 13
Felda Global Ventures Q2 Aug 24
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 26
Genting Bhd Q2 Aug 26
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q4 Aug 26
Hong Leong Financial Group Q4 Aug 26
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q2 Aug 26
IOI Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 24
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q3 Aug 19
Malayan Banking Bhd Q2 Aug 27
Maxis Bhd Q2 Jul 15
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q2 Aug 14
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q2 Aug 7
PPB Group Bhd Q2 Aug 21
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q2 Aug 6
Petronas Gas Bhd Q2 Aug 4
Public Bank Bhd Q2 Jul 30
RHB Capital Bhd Q2 Aug 28
Sime Darby Bhd Q4 Aug 26
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q3 Aug 30
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 25
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q4 Aug 27
UMW Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 26
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q1 TBD
YTL Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 20