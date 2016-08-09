Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. To submit a date, email: ananthalakshmi.as@tr.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q2 Aug 29 AirAsia X Bhd Q2 Aug 23 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q1 Aug 17-22 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q2 Sept 13-19 Axiata Group Bhd Q2 Aug 25 British American Tobacco Q2 Jul 26 (Malaysia) Bhd CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 25 DiGi.com Bhd Q3 Oct 19 Felda Global Ventures Q2 Aug 23 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 24-29 Genting Bhd Q2 Aug 24-29 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q4 Aug 24-29 Hong Leong Financial Group Q4 Aug 24-29 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q2 Aug 24-29 IOI Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 23 IOI Properties Group Bhd TBD Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q3 Aug 17-22 Malayan Banking Bhd Q2 Aug 25 MISC Bhd Q2 Aug 4 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q2 Aug 22 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q2 Aug 5-9 PPB Group Bhd Q2 Aug 24-29 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q2 Aug 16 Petronas Gas Bhd Q2 Aug 10 Public Bank Bhd Q2 Jul 27-29 RHB Capital Bhd Q2 Aug 25-30 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q2 TBD Sime Darby Bhd Q4 Aug 23-29 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q3 Jul 28 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 30 UMW Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 24-29 YTL Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 17-23