UPDATE 1-U.S. top court tightens patent suit rules in blow to 'patent trolls'

WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in a decision that may make it harder for so-called patent "trolls" to launch sometimes dodgy patent cases in friendly courts, a major irritant for high-tech giants like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google.