Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. To submit a date, email: ananthalakshmi.as@tr.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q3 Nov 24 AirAsia X Bhd Q3 Nov 22 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q2 Nov 17-21 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q3 Dec 6-13 Axiata Group Bhd Q3 Nov 24 British American Tobacco Q3 Oct 24 (Malaysia) Bhd CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 23-28 DiGi.com Bhd Q3 Oct 19 Felda Global Ventures Q3 Nov 22 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 24-28 Genting Bhd Q3 Nov 24-28 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q1 Nov 15-21 Hong Leong Financial Group Q1 Nov 15-21 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q3 Nov 24 IOI Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 14-18 IOI Properties Group Bhd TBD Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q4 Nov 16-21 Malayan Banking Bhd Q3 Nov 24 MISC Bhd Q3 Nov 7 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q3 Nov 14-18 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q3 Nov 2 PPB Group Bhd Q3 Nov 23 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q3 Nov 9 Petronas Gas Bhd Q3 Nov 3 Public Bank Bhd Q3 Oct 20 RHB Capital Bhd Q3 Nov 25-30 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q3 TBD Sime Darby Bhd Q1 Nov 25 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q4 Oct 27 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q3 Nov 25 UMW Holdings Bhd Q3 Nov 24-28 YTL Corporation Bhd Q1 Nov 24-28