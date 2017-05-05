Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.
All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD",
which means it will be released around those dates.
To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com
TBD: To be determined
Company RIC PERIOD DATE
AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29
AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 May 29
Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 26
British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 20
(Malaysia) Bhd
MISC Bhd Q1 May 4
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 24-29
DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 28
Felda Global Ventures Q1 May 22-26
Holdings Bhd
Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 22-26
Genting Bhd Q1 May 22-26
Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 22-26
Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 22-26
Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 May 24-29
IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 19
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 May 15-19
Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 25
Maxis Bhd Q1 Apr 19-24
Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 TBD
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 May 15
PPB Group Bhd Q1 May 29
Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 9-15
Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 15-17
Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 19-24
RHB Bank Bhd Q1 May 22-26
Sime Darby Bhd Q1 May 22-26
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 27
Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 22-26
IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 TBD
UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 22-26
SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q3 TBD
YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 May 24-29
AirAsia X Bhd Q1 May 24-29