(Adds comment)
By Siva Sithraputhran
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia Oct 14 A Malaysian court
ruled on Monday that a Christian newspaper may not use the word
"Allah" to refer to God, a landmark decision on an issue that
has fanned religious tension and raised questions over minority
rights in the mainly Muslim country.
The unanimous decision by three Muslim judges in Malaysia's
appeals court overturned a 2009 ruling by a lower court that
allowed the Malay-language version of the newspaper, The Herald,
to use the word Allah - as many Christians in Malaysia say has
been the case for centuries.
"The usage of the word Allah is not an integral part of the
faith in Christianity," chief judge Mohamed Apandi Ali said in
the ruling. "The usage of the word will cause confusion in the
community."
The decision coincides with heightened ethnic and religious
tension in Malaysia after a polarising May election, in which
the long-ruling coalition was deserted by urban voters that
included a large section of minority ethnic Chinese.
In recent months, Prime Minister Najib Razak has sought to
consolidate his support among majority ethnic Malays, who are
Muslim by law, and secure the backing of traditionalists ahead
of a crucial ruling party assembly this month.
His new government - dominated by his Malay-based United
Malays National Organisation - has toughened security laws and
introduced steps to boost a decades-old affirmative action
policy for ethnic Malays, reversing liberal reforms aimed at
appealing to a broader section of the multi-ethnic country.
In its case, the government argued that the word Allah is
specific to Muslims and that the then-home minister's decision
in 2008 to deny the newspaper permission to print it was
justified on the basis of public order.
About 200 Muslims outside the court in the administrative
capital Putrajaya, greeted the decision with shouts of "Allahu
Akbar" (God is Greatest).
"As a Muslim, defending the usage of the term Allah
qualifies as jihad. It is my duty to defend it," said Jefrizal
Ahmad Jaafar, 39. Jihad is Islamic holy war or struggle.
RIGHTS OF THE MINORITY
Lawyers for the Catholic paper had argued that the word
Allah predated Islam and had been used extensively by
Malay-speaking Christians in Malaysia's part of Borneo island
for centuries.
They say they will appeal against Monday's decision to
Malaysia's highest court.
"The nation must protect and support the rights of the
minority," said Father Lawrence Andrew, the founding editor of
the Herald. "God is an integral part of every religion."
Christians in Indonesia and much of the Arab world continue
to use the word without opposition from Islamic authorities.
Churches in the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak have said
they will continue to use the word regardless of the ruling.
The paper won a judicial review of the home minister's
decision in 2009, triggering an appeal from the federal
government. The court ruled on Monday that the constitutional
rights of the publisher had not been infringed.
Ethnic Malays make up 60 percent of Malaysia's 28 million
people, with Chinese accounting for more than a quarter and
ethnic Indians also forming a substantial minority. Christians
account for about 9 percent.
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Robert Birsel)