SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Malaysian state oil firm Petronas has raised the Tapis crude price alpha factor for October liftings to a 15-month high of $7.50 per barrel, an industry source said on Thursday. The October alpha factor rose $1 from the previous month after November-loading Malaysian grades were sold at higher premiums on tight supply. The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of the alphas for various grades: Crude Differential to Differential to Tapis term price dated Brent Tapis - $7.50 Labuan +$1.30 $8.80 Miri Light +$1.00 $8.50 Dulang +$0.40 $7.90 Bintulu -$0.30 $7.20 Kikeh +$1.30 $8.80 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)