By Praveen Menon and Siva Govindasamy
| LANGKAWI, Malaysia/SINGAPORE, March 20
LANGKAWI, Malaysia/SINGAPORE, March 20 Budget
constraints are jeopardising Malaysia's defence spending plans,
which include replacing ageing fighter jets and beefing up its
maritime capabilities, at a time when Beijing is growing more
assertive in the disputed South China Sea.
While Malaysia has traditionally played down any tensions
with China over the contested waterway, it has long expressed
concern about piracy and security along its land and coastal
borders.
More recently, the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight
MH370 after it flew unimpeded across the Malay Peninsula last
year exposed gaps in the military's tracking of the skies.
"We have a lot of areas to be concerned about. The Straits
of Malacca, the south-western part of the South China Sea and
others," Navy chief Admiral Abdul Aziz Jaafar told Reuters on
the sidelines of an airshow on the Malaysian coastal island
resort of Langkawi this week.
"We don't have enough to cover it all. The best way is
synergy, by working together with regional partners we can
ensure maritime security," Jaafar added, referring to possible
joint sea patrols among Southeast Asian nations.
Malaysia's 2015 defence budget of 17.7 billion ringgit
($4.79 billion) does not offer much hope for new kit, given it
includes only 3.6 billion ringgit for military procurement.
This has been earmarked mainly for the purchase of four
Airbus Military A400M cargo planes as well as navy
patrol vessels. An A400M was on display at the airshow along
with recently acquired Airbus EC725 utility helicopters.
A prolonged slump in oil prices is expected to further hurt
the net oil exporting nation while heavily indebted state
investor 1MDB could drag on public finances.
"Malaysian acquisition plans have been continually postponed
for reasons of financial constraints," said Richard Bitzinger, a
security expert at the S. Rajaratnam School of International
Studies in Singapore.
"The navy is short of ships, and the army is similarly
under-equipped. Compare sizes with, say, Singapore, which has
more than five times as many frontline (jet) fighters and twice
as many main battle tanks as the Malaysian armed forces."
Malaysia's top priority is to replace its ageing Russian
MiG-29 fighters with 18 modern jets that would join a fleet of
Boeing F/A-18Ds as well as Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKM
warplanes.
Defence officials are assessing Boeing's newer F/A-18E/F,
French firm Dassault's Rafale, Swedish manufacturer
Saab's Gripen, and the Typhoon from European
consortium Eurofighter.
Affordability would be key, air force chief General Roslan
bin Saad told Reuters at the airshow.
"We are discussing whether we should continue with these
(MiG-29) jets or not. Nothing is final yet," he said.
Malaysian military sources expect the armed forces to push
for more procurement funds in the next five-year plan starting
in 2016.
"The armed forces want new fighter planes, maritime patrol
aircraft, airborne early warning systems and anti-submarine
helicopters. The military chiefs, however, are likely to be
asked to prioritise their needs," said one Kuala Lumpur-based
security expert who is close to senior military officers.
NAVAL BASE
Malaysia has pursued close economic ties with China, its
biggest trade partner.
But two Chinese naval exercises in 2013 and 2014 around
James Shoal, a submerged reef about 80 km (50 miles) off
Malaysia's Borneo island state of Sarawak, shocked Kuala Lumpur.
Nevertheless, Malaysia's public response to China's shows of
strength and claims to most of the South China Sea has been
low-key, unlike fellow Southeast Asian countries the Philippines
and Vietnam, which have been more outspoken.
In October 2013, Malaysia announced plans to build a navy
base in Bintulu on Sarawak, the closest major town to the James
Shoal.
Navy chief Jaafar said the base would take a few years to
complete and would help in the fight against terrorism, the
sabotage of oil rigs and piracy.
"By having our base there, it can help us respond faster,"
he said.
Asked if China would be unhappy, he said: "It won't upset
China. This is in our waters."
Malaysia's coastal vulnerability was highlighted in 2013
when 100 armed Filipinos landed by boat and launched attacks on
Malaysian security forces, sparking a major security crisis.
The disappearance of MH370 underscored Malaysia's need for
more maritime patrol aircraft, Bitzinger added.
($1 = 3.6965 ringgit)
(Editing by Dean Yates)