SC orders probe into Bursa Malaysia staff exodus-Malaysian
Reserve
The staff exodus at Bursa Malaysia Bhd may have
escalated into a cause for concern with the Securities
Commission (SC) ordering a probe into the reasons why so many
experienced people had left the exchange holding company.
Bursa Malaysia, which may have lost as many as 150 staff,
including some heads of departments, has begun an internal
investigation into the issue.
"SC is concerned with the major loss. So they have called
for the board to probe the matter," one source familiar with the
investigation told The Malaysian Reserve.
The bulk of the attrition took place after Tajuddin Atan
came on board as the chief executive officer of Bursa Malaysia
in April 2011, with a few more leaving last week after the
company's salary adjustment and bonus payout.-Malaysian Reserve.
Maju Holdings expected to win $200 mln Mideast job-Business
Times
