KUALA LUMPUR Feb 12 DiGi.Com Bhd, Malaysia's third largest mobile phone operator and a unit of Norway's Telenor ASA, said on Thursday it had appointed Albern Murty as its new chief executive officer from April.

Murty, who is the chief operating officer, replaces Lars-Ake Norling, who will leave to lead Telenor's unit in Thailand. Norling had taken the post of CEO in August 2014. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)