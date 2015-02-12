BRIEF-Space Hellas partners with Rittal to provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 12 DiGi.Com Bhd, Malaysia's third largest mobile phone operator and a unit of Norway's Telenor ASA, said on Thursday it had appointed Albern Murty as its new chief executive officer from April.
Murty, who is the chief operating officer, replaces Lars-Ake Norling, who will leave to lead Telenor's unit in Thailand. Norling had taken the post of CEO in August 2014. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
May 5 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd * Says it plans to halt share private placement plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pN28zA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)